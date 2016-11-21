Woodcliff Apartments residents work to rebuild lives after fire

Saving what few items he can- like tools, dishes, pots, and pans, Charles Hawk returns back to the rubble just a day after his apartment was destroyed by a fire.

"I was on the middle floor and everything from the top is sitting on the middle floor right now," said Charles Hawk.

He is one of the 35 residents whose life drastically changed four days before Thanksgiving. Now they have to think of an alternative plan.

"Everybody be at our house for Thanksgiving. It's just hard," said Sandra Daniel.

Well known community figures such as our radio partners, iHeart Radio Media, set up to collect donations for all affected by the fire.

Items such as the basic toiletries, food, clothes, and shoes will give them the help to start rebuilding their lives.

"I was actually about to head to Goodwill cause I had some toys I wanted to giveaway. I didn't want to just throw them away. I saw the tent so I decided I would come over here and see what needs to be done," said Kavedia Nobles, donating items.

During their interview, Charles Hawk and Sandra Daniel stopped by the donation site to show their appreciation.

"I think its great you know that we have people helping each other like this in the time of need. We really do need it because we lost everything. Smoke damage, water damage. Can do nothing with a lot of the stuff over there," said Hawk.

The two say they'll continue to pray and hope for the best in the weeks to come.

We're told some of the residents were already placed into other apartments, hotels or staying with relatives.

