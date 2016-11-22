Columbus man nabs 17-point buck in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., GA (WTVM) - When it's hunting season, it's all about big bucks - and they've been popping up across Georgia.

Judd Schramm, of Columbus, said he'd nearly given up on a Nov. 18 hunt when he spotted a 17-point buck spotted on his trail camera earlier in the week.

Schramm said the big buck caught him by surprise.

"I had just about given up," Schramm told Georgia Outdoor News. "I was sitting there, kind of playing on my phone when I heard something over my right shoulder."

A photo posted by Judd Schramm (@juddschramm) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:27am PST

After getting situated, Schramm said he got a shot on him as the buck was 40 yards away. One shot and the buck was down after running about 40 more yards.

GON says Schramm's buck was a main frame 12-pointer with two abnormal points on its right beam and three abnormal points on its left side.

A photo posted by Judd Schramm (@juddschramm) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:44am PST

To see more of the pictures, click here.

