GSP, highway safety officials urge safe driving over Thanksgiving weekend

Holiday travel and shopping is underway as thousands in our area start to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.



Law enforcement and safety officials are warning drivers to stay alert as they start their holiday travel.



Traffic should get heavier as troopers believe this week will be the busiest travel season in a long time.



During a press conference on Tuesday, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said the Thanksgiving travel period in Georgia will begin at Wednesday at 6 p.m.



Officials say the primary focus should be arriving alive at your destination because you can't multitask while driving.



"And then Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday, will be the busiest return day," said Harris Blackwood. "If you have an opportunity, you might consider changing your driving plans. Friday will be the least return day, followed by Saturday and then of course Sunday will be extra busy."



For you to be a responsible driver Georgia State Patrol says to:

Watch your speed - Leave early, plan extra driving time and try to find an alternative route instead of the interstate.

Wear your seat belt - Don't just depend on the air bag to get you safe.

Don't drink and drive - Troopers will be out watching.

No distracted driving - Using your cell phone or turning the radio can get your seriously hurt or much worse.

For more information visit the official website of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.



