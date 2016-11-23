Most Wanted: 5 Corner Lotto murder suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: 5 Corner Lotto murder suspects

CPD says they believe this vehicle is connected with the Nov. 6 shooting at 5 Corner Lotto. (Source: Surveillance image/CPD) CPD says they believe this vehicle is connected with the Nov. 6 shooting at 5 Corner Lotto. (Source: Surveillance image/CPD)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are searching for three men wanted in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.

Shots rang out at the 5 Corner Lotto on Sunday, Nov. 6 just before 10 p.m. 

Police said three masked men barged into the convenience store located at Linwood Boulevard and 13th Avenue. 

The suspects were on the prowl for someone else's hard earned cash, but left a pool of blood on the floor when they shot both the store owner and his son.

Corporal Paul Moody identified the victims as 23-year-old Vastal Patel and the store's owner Guatamkumar Patel.

The father Guatamkumar Patel survived the horrifying ordeal, but unfortuanately his son Vastal did not make it.

Corporal Moody wants the public to be on the lookout for three black men standing between 5'6" to 5 '10". They left the scene in a dark colored GMC Yukon Denali Xl.

The three gunmen are not the only ones police are hoping to speak to about the case. They are also trying to track down a potential witness. He's seen in surveillance video wearing a t-shirt bearing the American flag and dark shorts.

Police say they need to know what he may seen or heard that night when a father and son trying to make an honest living were ambushed by three gunmen as police work to get them off the streets. 

If you know anything about this crime, call the Columbus Police Department's Robbery and Homicide Division at (706) 653-3400.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

