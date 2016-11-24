Sears in Columbus prepares for shopping rush

As you wrap up your Thanksgiving dinner, you might also be mapping out your shopping plans for the rest of the night and for Black Friday.

Sears on Whittlesey Boulevard is just one of the many stores in Columbus open on Thanksgiving and Friday.

Bringing in truckloads of new merchandise, workers will be prepared for a busy shopping weekend as they've dropped prices on several items by at least 50 percent.

Many stores and malls have decided to close on Thanksgiving and not open until Friday.

Jason Metts, general manager at Sears, is excited for this holiday shopping season.

"It’s just having everybody meeting and greeting in Columbus because I'm new to the area and just taking care of the members,” Metts said. “That's our customers here at Sears are doing a really good job that way they come back and see us. We made a lot of improvements here in the store and I feel like I tried to make a personal connection with a lot of customers and I'm still meeting people daily. Just trying to make sure Sears is still a valuable part of the community in Columbus."



Sears is competing with other stores in the area and rolled out a 48-page ad.

They've also scheduled workers for more hours from Thursday to Sunday.

Sears opened at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving, closed at midnight, and reopened on Black Friday from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.



