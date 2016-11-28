Delta Air Lines apologizes, bans rude pro-Trump supporter after video tirade

This gentleman was exercising his right to speak freely. (Source: Emma Baum/Facebook screenshot)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - A man traveling aboard a Delta Air Lines flight last week has caused the airline to publish an apology after a video has gone viral. The passenger has since been banned from all Delta flights.

The video shows the unidentified man loudly supporting President-elect Donald Trump, seemingly unprovoked. The flight was from Atlanta to Allentown, PA.

The man shouted during an enthusiastic monolog and appeared dismayed that he didn't have many supporters. He did, however, shout out to one man who approved of his speech.

Emma Baum, who posted the video to Facebook on Nov. 22, wrote: "Didn't take long to notice that I'm back in 'Merica..." The video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

"Donald Trump is your president - every [expletive] one of you. If you don't like it, too bad," the man said just before he sat down.

Many fellow passengers did not engage with him - many averted their glances and kept their heads down. The passenger remained on the flight with no further disruptions.

Delta released a statement on Nov. 26, apologizing on the traveler's behalf and that policies for crew members will be reviewed:

Delta issued the following statement regarding Flight 248 from Atlanta to Allentown, Pa., on Nov. 22: "We are sorry to our customers who experienced this disruption. We have followed up with the teams involved and all agree that this customer should not have been allowed to continue on the flight. Our responsibility for ensuring all customers feel safe and comfortable with Delta includes requiring civil behavior from everyone. The behavior we see in this video does not square with our training or culture and follow-up will continue so we can better ensure our employees will know they will be fully supported to make the right decisions when these issues arise."

You can watch the video below. DISCLAIMER: There is profanity in this video.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also issued a memo on Monday, calling the passenger "loud, rude, and disrespectful to his fellow customers." He said had flight attendants known what the video showed, the man would have been removed from the flight.

"He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane," Bastian said.

The memo continued and Bastian said refunds will be issued to the other passengers.

"The heightened tension in our society means that now more than ever we must require civility on our planes and in our facilities," Bastian wrote. "We must stay true to Delta’s core values and treat one another with dignity and respect. We also must remain committed more than ever to the safety of our customers and our crew members. We will not tolerate anything less."

