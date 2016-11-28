NIM introduces campaign to show appreciation to soldiers

Residents in the Chattahoochee Valley now have a new way to show their gratitude for the men and women who sacrifice their lives for our freedom.

The National Infantry Museum is kicking off a fundraising campaign called “Thank A Soldier.”

For a donation of $25 or more, you can share the story of a soldier who you’re thankful for or who has touched your life in a special way. The NIM will post the story on their Facebook page.



Jane Bayer, Director of Development for the NIM, says it’s a great way to show appreciation for soldiers.

"Soldiers have given us such a priceless gift for so many years, the gift of freedom so this is a good way to say thank you to them. People who are interested in participating can make a donation and tell us the story of their personal hero.”



This is the first year for the campaign. To post your story, click here.

