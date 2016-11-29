Columbus pastor remembers murdered elderly woman as ‘dedicated’ church member

Peggy Gamble, the 83-year-old woman killed in her home in Columbus, was a mother of three children and a longtime member of Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, also located in the Columbus.



Pastor Marcus Gibson said he received a phone call from one of her daughters Monday, Nov. 28 around 1:30 p.m., saying someone had broken into the home, killing Gamble and stealing her car.



Gibson describes Gamble as a dedicated member, serving on several ministries in the church.



"She served on the deacon wives and widows ministry. She served on the missionary circles and the seniors ministry," said Gibson. "One peculiar thing about her is she is the one who always send bereavement cards and get well cards to other persons. She now has become the victim of such as heinous crime."



Gamble was found dead by a family member Monday afternoon inside her 8th Street home. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but would not indicate how she died. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan also declined to comment on the cause of death until further notice.



Investigators were still on the scene as of late Tuesday night. Bryan also said she may have been dead eight to 10 hours before investigators and the coroner arrived at the home.



The search continues for a killer, and her stolen car has been recovered. However, police would not say where her 1988 Toyota Corolla was found in Columbus.



Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church says their church community lost a special person.



"Well I was shocked and that's an understatement. Devastated and shaken to my core that someone who would have done that to such a kind and very sweet person," said Gibson.



Gibson says Gamble did not attend church on Sunday; however, this was usually because of her age and recent health problems, and she came as much as she could.



"However some say they talked with her that night and didn't hear from her the rest of the evening or for much of that Monday," said Gibson.



If you have any information on Gamble's death, please contact investigative services at (706) 653-3400.

