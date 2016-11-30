City of Columbus announces New Year's Day holiday closures

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In observance of New Year’s Day, the city of Columbus will alter or suspend all city services.

Services will be suspended or altered on Monday, January 2, 2017. This is with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance.

The following services will be altered:

Waste/Recycle

On Monday, Jan. 2, yard waste and recycling will be collected as normal for Monday’s routes.

311 Citizens Service Center

Closed on Jan. 2

Civic Center/Ice Rink

Closed on Jan. 2

Animal Control

Closed on Jan. 2

METRA Bus Service

On Jan. 2 the administration office will be closed.

Buses will not run on Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Recorder’s Court

Session only will be available on Monday, Jan. 2

For emergency services, please call the 911 Emergency Center.

