Most Wanted: Columbus police search for church thief

A church bandit is on the run after getting away with a congregation's prized possession during an overnight burglary. The alleged thief is among Columbus' Most Wanted.



Columbus police say this guy forced his way into Wynnton United Methodist Church in the 24 hundred block of Macon Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9.



He swiped the church's 55-inch flat screen TV but what he may not have realized is he was caught on camera in four different images taken from the church's surveillance system.



"He may have had a vehicle of some kind because that's a very large TV, so if anyone saw him or what the individual look like,” stated Corporal Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department.



The suspect is described as a black man between 30 to 40 years old, light to medium complexion, slight to average build, low haircut and a goatee.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a hoodie, sweat pants and dark colored tennis shoes.



If you know who this suspect is, you’re asked to call CPD’s Burglary and Theft division at 706-653-3424.

