Most Wanted: Columbus police search for church thief - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: Columbus police search for church thief

(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A church bandit is on the run after getting away with a congregation's prized possession during an overnight burglary. The alleged thief is among Columbus' Most Wanted.
 
Columbus police say this guy forced his way into Wynnton United Methodist Church in the 24 hundred block of Macon Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  
He swiped the church's 55-inch flat screen TV but what he may not have realized is he was caught on camera in four different images taken from the church's surveillance system.

"He may have had a vehicle of some kind because that's a very large TV, so if anyone saw him or what the individual look like,” stated Corporal Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department.

The suspect is described as a black man between 30 to 40 years old, light to medium complexion, slight to average build, low haircut and a  goatee.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a hoodie, sweat pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

If you know who this suspect is, you’re asked to call CPD’s Burglary and Theft division at 706-653-3424.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly