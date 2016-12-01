Columbus father arrested, left twin infants in car to shoplift at mall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man remains in jail after he was arrested for leaving his 10-month-old twins locked inside of a car so he could shoplift.

According to Muscogee County Jail logs, Kendarius Howard, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, theft by shoplifting, unlawfully leaving a child under the age of 10 unattended, and forgery.

Howard is accused of leaving his twin infants in his car to shoplift items from Dillard's inside the Peachtree Mall, located at 3131 Manchester Expressway, Monday.

Someone called police when they reportedly saw the children in the car unattended, according to a CPD arrest report. Police said the keys were left in the ignition.

Howard was detained inside of the department store with $331.49 worth of merchandise in his possession. During his arrest, police found two counterfeit $100 bills.

He pled not guilty during his recorder's court appearance Tuesday but was sentenced to 40 days in jail and given a bond of $9,401.25. His case was also bound over to superior court.

