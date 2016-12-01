SEGMENT: Get Moving in the Right Direction fundraiser - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEGMENT: Get Moving in the Right Direction fundraiser

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rigdon Road Elementary is planning to "Get Moving in A Positive Direction" with a new and fun event. 

The school is hosting a Zumba fundraiser for a good cause. 

Zara Williams, the Academic Coach at Rigdon Road Elementary School, stopped by the noon show to explain the fundraiser and have a little fun on set. 

Watch the video for all of the details. 

BONUS: Share this gif of Chuck dancing - just because you can. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly