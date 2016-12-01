Law enforcement provides monthly resources for area senior citizens

Senior citizens and the elderly can be vulnerable when it comes to certain crimes, so area law enforcement officials want to remind them that they are here to help.



The Columbus Police Department has a program to help inform the elderly about different crimes related to that age group, like scams and other issues in their communities.



The program called S.A.L.T or Seniors and Law enforcement Together is part of the Bureau of Administrative Services with Columbus Police, Muscogee County Sheriff's, and Marshals office.



Different agencies such as the River Valley Area Agency of Aging meet with seniors once a month to talk about resources and programs.



This program is designed to help seniors be more aware of their surroundings and the different ways criminals prey on older people. It also provides other information concerning their health.



"I'm not sure if a lot of incidents are concerning family members or not but we just try to educate them and be on the lookout and not let anybody inside your home, have someone that you can call on or have some kind of call in case you run into trouble and leave a light on inside a room or have a neighbor to check on you in case you run into a problem," said Major Wanna Barker Wright.



Adult protective services and attorneys from Georgia legal services also speaks with the group on a monthly basis.



The meetings are free and open to any person considering themselves a senior citizen.



S.A.L.T meets every third Thursday at the public safety building at the law enforcement center.



