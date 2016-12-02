Frank K. Martin Bridge unveiled as Together 2016 project

Twenty-three community partners from Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning are working on a collaborative regional project to bring the communities together using the Chattahoochee River.

Together 2016 unveiled their biggest project for the year calling it, "The River That Binds Us Together."

A $135,000 investment will help bring enhancements to the Frank K. Martin Bridge also known as the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge.

The project will make the bridge even more family and visitor friendly.

This is a culmination of the year-long campaign to identify and promote the positive parts of the community.

They want to use the bridge to bring people together and not divide.

"We are going to have 7 arbors on this bridge. We will be putting shading fabric over the top of them and they will be seven different colors that will represent key pivotal points in history in our community. There will also be signage on each on the arbors that convey that," said Marquette McKnight, Together 2016.

The shades for the 7 arbors include:

Red: representing Coca-Cola and Dr. Pemberton

Blue: representing The Blues and Ma Rainey's influence in our region

Yellow: representing the softballs used in 1996 Olympics

Denim Blue: representing textile history

Orange-Red: representing Clay and Brick

River Blue-Green: representing the Chattahoochee River

Army Green: representing Fort Benning

"We are one community so it's exciting that we are going to activate this bridge and gives more people a reason to come out here and enjoy it," said Jacy Jenkins, Russell County Tourism Director.

Some other improvements will include new LED changing lights and updated landscaping. The money for the project comes from the 23 partners in Together 2016 such as AFLAC and Columbus Regional.

The improvements will start in a few weeks and will be finished by the spring. McKnight said she does not anticipate the enhancements will close the bridge at any point.

