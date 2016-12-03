Breakfast with Santa raises money for premature babies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Saturday morning where boys and girls of all ages shared a meal with Santa, and all to raise money for a good cause.

The inaugural Breakfast with Santa event gave special guests a chance to sit down with the old Saint Nick himself. Seven years ago, Newnan resident Ray Dula thought her twins, Ian and Emmy, wouldn't make it to see the holidays.

"My local hospital - I was rushed there and they told me, 'You know, you'll deliver these twins or they're going to die,'" Dula said.

That was until doctors told her Columbus Regional Health had a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that works with the Children's Miracle Network to help treat premature babies.

"They saved their lives and I get to celebrate them every single day because of it," Dula, mother of four children, said.

The same could have happened to Shannon Slade and her now 5-year-old triplets Isabelle, Gracie, and Emma.

"I come to find out at not quite 26 weeks, they had to be delivered due to the health of myself and them," Slade said.

And again, it was through CMN, Slade said, she found the help to deliver her daughters.

"We were able to stay in our community. We did not have to go to Atlanta or another big city, so it just makes it extra special to be here," Slade said.

All the money raised during Breakfast with Santa was donated to Children's Miracle Network and will benefit kids getting treatment at the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center.

