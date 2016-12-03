Fast approaching holidays puts pressure on Columbus bicycle collection

A Christmas time giveaway is quickly becoming a Columbus tradition, and on Saturday efforts were in full swing to help one business owner gear up for another bicycle giveaway.

During most of the year, you can find body-shop owner Chester Jackson working on cars. However, around Christmas time, his focus is on a different set of wheels.

"A bike, to you and I, it's not much, but to that child, it means a lot," said Jackson.

On Saturday the Wishing Well Foundation and TYCT youth organization served up a barbecue lunch to help earn money for the upcoming 5th Annual Bike Giveaway.

In the past, Jackson and his team have collected or bought more than 5,000 new or gently used bikes. Now, hundreds of families are prepared to wait in line this year to snag one of the meaningful gifts for their kids.

"We have a beautiful community. We have people that are just so willing to do things for our children. We want to make sure that they can have a part in doing so," said Jackson.

Jackson knows the holidays are fast approaching and is making last minute efforts to exceed the 500 bike goal.

You can drop off a bike at his store located at 923 Farr Road or donate money to help purchase more bicycles.

The giveaway will be at the same location on December 17th from 9 a.m. to noon.

"It is our children, of all walks of life. A child can't get more than you give them. So, we want them to have a smile on Christmas morning," said Jackson.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.