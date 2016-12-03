Report: Elderly Columbus woman was stabbed to death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's autopsy report shows 83-year-old Peggy Gamble was stabbed multiple times, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Gamble was found dead in her home on 8th Street on Nov. 28. Her car, a 1988 Toyota Corolla, was missing from her home when police arrived at the scene.

Police have not charged anyone in Gamble's death.

Angelo Short was named a suspect in the crime by police but has not been charged in Gamble's murder. He was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with stealing Gamble's car and other charges in an unrelated crime.

Short made his first court appearance on Dec. 1. Columbus police Detective Stewart Carter testified that a number of witnesses said they saw Short in Gamble's vehicle with an unknown person. Other witnesses told detectives they saw Short leave Gamble's car on 10th Street near Illges Road after midnight on Nov. 29.

Carter also testified when Short was arrested on Nov. 29 on Lawyers Lane, he screamed at officers to kill him and smoked crack cocaine in front of them.

Short admitted to assaulting a store clerk at Piggly Wiggly store on Brown Avenue but did not admit to any involvement in Gamble's death or taking the car from her home.

The investigation into Gamble's death continues.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.