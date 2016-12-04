As winter approaches, state agencies ask Georgians to prepare for weather

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has announced the week of Dec. 5-9 will be Winter Weather Preparedness Week.



Throughout the next five days, Georgians are encouraged to get ready for the season and its different conditions.



As part of the Ready Georgia Campaign released by the state's emergency management agency (GEMHSA), here are the things state lawmakers are highlighting for Winter Weather Preparedness Week 2016:



Georgians should learn what types of weather we'll see during winter, whether it's snow, ice or freezing rain.



Then it's about knowing the difference between a storm watch, advisory or warning so people know when threatening weather is approaching.



For now, Georgia Emergency Management want all Georgians to remember these tips:

Prepare a Ready Kit with three days worth of non-perishable food at home, have water, a flashlight with extra batteries, medicines, as well as a weather radio for updates.

In the event someone is trapped out on the roads, GEMHSA also suggests storing an extra kit packed in the trunk of your car.

In addition, have an emergency communication plan so your family knows who to call during a major storm, and make sure you have an alternate heat source, preferably a fireplace or a wood-burning stove.

For more information, go to the Ready Georgia Campaign website or visit the GEMHSA homepage.



