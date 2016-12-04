WATCH: UGA press conference ahead of Liberty Bowl vs. TCU - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH: UGA press conference ahead of Liberty Bowl vs. TCU

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

WTVM Live

(Source: AutoZone Liberty Bowl/Twitter) (Source: AutoZone Liberty Bowl/Twitter)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - After what many fans felt was an underwhelming first season under head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are bowl-bound. 

The Dawgs (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) at the 58th AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. 

"The opportunity to play an outstanding team in TCU is an exciting challenge for our coaches and players," said UGA head coach Kirby Smart to GeorgiaDogs.com. "This will be my first trip to the game as a player or coach but the Liberty Bowl has a long history of providing a quality bowl experience that I'm sure our players and fans will enjoy. We will face a quality Big 12 opponent in TCU and I'm sure Coach Patterson will have them at their best on December 30. We are anxious to begin practice and preparations for the trip to Memphis."

In 52 bowl appearances, the Dawgs are 29-19-3 all-time. The Dawgs' first-ever bowl game was the 1942 Orange Bowl vs. TCU. 

The Dawgs started 3-0, only to go 1-3 midway through the season - including home defeats to Tennessee and Vanderbilt on homecoming. The Dawgs ended their regular season in a home loss to in-state rival Georgia Tech. 

The game will be played on Dec. 30 at noon on ESPN. To purchase tickets, click here

Mobile users click here to watch the press conference. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly