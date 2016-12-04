WATCH: UGA press conference ahead of Liberty Bowl vs. TCU

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - After what many fans felt was an underwhelming first season under head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are bowl-bound.

The Dawgs (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) at the 58th AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

We have arrived in Memphis! Just moments away from Kirby Smart's press conference ahead of tomorrow's Liberty Bowl against TCU. pic.twitter.com/AgvzQPf7Ih — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) December 29, 2016

"The opportunity to play an outstanding team in TCU is an exciting challenge for our coaches and players," said UGA head coach Kirby Smart to GeorgiaDogs.com. "This will be my first trip to the game as a player or coach but the Liberty Bowl has a long history of providing a quality bowl experience that I'm sure our players and fans will enjoy. We will face a quality Big 12 opponent in TCU and I'm sure Coach Patterson will have them at their best on December 30. We are anxious to begin practice and preparations for the trip to Memphis."

Here's what they're playing for. The Liberty Bowl trophy. pic.twitter.com/ybdNCS0o87 — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) December 29, 2016

In 52 bowl appearances, the Dawgs are 29-19-3 all-time. The Dawgs' first-ever bowl game was the 1942 Orange Bowl vs. TCU.

The Dawgs started 3-0, only to go 1-3 midway through the season - including home defeats to Tennessee and Vanderbilt on homecoming. The Dawgs ended their regular season in a home loss to in-state rival Georgia Tech.

The game will be played on Dec. 30 at noon on ESPN. To purchase tickets, click here.

