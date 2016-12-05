PHOTOS: Louisiana couple takes wedding photos 70 years after their 'I do's'

This is the type of everlasting love we all want. (Source: Lara Carter Photography/Facebook)

MORGAN CITY, LA (WTVM) - A granddaughter's idea for her grandparents has become a display for everlasting love and marriage.

Photographer Lara Carter was commissioned by Amanda Kleckley to photograph Kleckley's grandparents, Ferris and Margaret Romaire for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Romaire, high school sweethearts who were married in 1946, did not have any photos of their wedding day. The photoshoot helped re-create that day - Ferris, 90, is in a tuxedo and Margaret, 89, is wearing a lavender dress and veil.

The couple popped champagne and kissed in their endearing show of love.

The photos were taken in October in Pearland, TX and have since gone viral. The couple got married on Nov. 24, 1946, six months after Ferris returned home from serving in World War II.

The couple was married in a 15-minutes ceremony and they had the reception at Margaret's parent's home. They did not have a photographer.

Kleckley said that she wanted her grandparents to have documentation of their wedding day.

"In this digital age, I feel like those of us in the 'younger' generation take documenting every moment of our lives for granted," Kleckley said. "I wanted my grandparents to have the gift of beautiful pictures, showcasing their love for each other, even if it was 70 years later."

Kleckley spoke warmly of her grandparents and the example of love and family they display every day.

"They lived a simple life," Kleckley said. "They still live in the same home they built for their growing family 65 years ago. They did not have a lot of money, but they had lots of shared values; the love of children, a good work ethic, a strong faith in God and a sense of humor. Although they were not college educated, they both worked to put their four kids through college."

Through their love, Mr. and Mrs. Romaire have overcome many family tragedies: they lost one of their daughters to colon cancer in 2001. A year later, one of their grandsons was injured by an IED in Iraq.

"My grandparents are strong. They learned to laugh again. They have a great sense of humor," Kleckley said. "This taught all of us an important lesson of regaining your peace and joy even in the most difficult of times in your life."

I just wanna show how adorable my neighbors are. They've been married for 70 years?? pic.twitter.com/z0pVKxY8ee — Paige Landry (@paigelandry123) November 13, 2016

"I was SO honored to be able to take this session," Carter wrote in the Facebook post. "I loved every bit of it!! These two are celebrating 70 YEARS of marriage!! What an amazing couple!"

Mr. and Mrs. Romaire live in Morgan City, LA. They had four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Kleckley says that Ferris enjoys gardening, yard work and meeting his friends for coffee. Margaret enjoys cooking, having lunch with her friends and a daily walk.

Mobile users: to view the slideshow, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.