Wanted felon caught in CPD chase appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A wanted felon who led Columbus police on a chase that ended in a crash last week made his first court appearance Monday.

Christopher Floyd appeared in court on two separate fleeing to allude cases, one of which includes drug charges, additional warrants, and a parole violation.

On the first case, police testified that Floyd fled from police on Nov. 22 on Veterans Parkway. Police began to pursue Floyd in heavy because he was a danger to himself and others.

It was later discovered that he had several felony parole violations warrants. He was charged with suspended registration and driving without insurance. He was also charged reckless driving because he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed in an excess of more than 30 miles per hour.

Police eventually broke off the chase to decrease danger to other motorists. Floyd was charged with fleeing and alluding, reckless driving, no insurance, and no tag. These charges were bound over to superior court.

On Dec. 2, CPD's special operations unit was dispatched to search for Floyd at his last-known address. Police spotted a white Nissan Altima that Floyd was last seen driving when he fled from the Harris County Sheriff's department on Dec. 1.

Police began pursuing Floyd - who was in the car with two women - on Woodruff Farm Road. The chase eventually ended on Buena Vista Road near Lockwood Court when Floyd's car crashed into another car.

Floyd, his passengers, Lacy Whitehead and Maggie Morgan, were injured. The driver of the other car was also injured in the crash.

Floyd faces a long list of charges include possession of heroin and meth. He's being held in the Muscogee County Jail on a nearly $50,000 bond.

