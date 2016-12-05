WATCH: Funeral service for longtime Muscogee Co. Superior Court Clerk and pastor Dr. Ann Hardman

(WTVM) - Former Muscogee Co. Superior Court Clerk and pastor of Faith Worship Center in Columbus, Dr. Ann Hardman, passed away Monday, Mar. 19.

Dr. Hardman’s family said Monday morning she is now, “spiritually healed and home with the Lord."

She was a longtime pastor at Faith Worship Center and Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk. Her family described her as, “A woman of integrity and unyielding faith who was committed to her family, church families, local government, and community.”

“We were very fortunate to have Ann in service to the city,” Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said. “She was a great lady.”

The funeral for Dr. Hardman, long-time Pastor of Faith Worship Center International of Columbus and Superior Court Clerk of Muscogee County, will be held Saturday, Mar. 24 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bill Heard Theatre at the Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the live video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.