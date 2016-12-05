WATCH LIVE at 8: ABC News Special Report on Las Vegas mass shooting

(WTVM) - At least 59 people were killed and more than 527 were injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, NV as a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert. An ABC News Special Report will air at 8 p.m. ET.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing field from which there was little escape. At least 59 people died.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 527 people were injured.

The FBI discounted the possibility of international terrorism, even after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. But beyond that, the motive remained a mystery, with Sheriff Joseph Lombardo saying: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point."

