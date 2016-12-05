WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before Sen - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

WTVM Live

(WTVM) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.   

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly