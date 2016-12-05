WATCH LIVE: Coverage on shooting at GOP baseball practice - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Coverage on shooting at GOP baseball practice

WTVM Live

Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN) Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN)

(WTVM) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of the victims injured in a shooting that took place at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, VA. 

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.   

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly