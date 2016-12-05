WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas shooting leaves at least 20 dead, hundreds - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas shooting leaves at least 20 dead, hundreds wounded

WTVM Live

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

(WTVM) -

A shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas leaves at least 20 people dead and hundreds wounded. 

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the live video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly