WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on Comey testimony

A U.S. Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors call a bribery and kickback scheme connected to a Georgia military base.More >>
Investigators say early tests show a mixture of two synthetic opioids could be responsible for a rash of drug overdoses and up to four deaths in Georgia.More >>
Dads, it's the perfect time to pick out your child's favorite book and have story time. National Real Dads Read Day is Friday, June 8.More >>
As the water rescue and recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the victim has been released.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas, recalled Winn-Dixie's Italian Style Breadcrumbs due to undeclared allergens found in the product. thrown ...More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
A registered sex offender from Brewton, Alabama is under arrest charged in the murder of 12 year-old Naomi Jones.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
The mother was eight months pregnant when she was accidentally pinned under her van, so doctors performed an emergency C-section.More >>
