WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on Comey testimony

(WTVM) - President Donald Trump is speaking about Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, says he was fired because of the Russian investigation.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.

RELATED: Refresher on Russia-Trump investigation at the James Comey hearing

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.