WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to discuss tropical depression Cindy

One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
Opelika police are looking for two Walmart fraud suspects.More >>
There have been several reports of SunTrust Bank sending out text messages to receive information, but News Leader 9 has confirmed the message is a scam.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
A technical glitch left a BBC anchor on the air for four minutes with nothing to say.More >>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
