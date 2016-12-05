Suspect in elderly Columbus woman's death officially charged with murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have officially charged the suspect in the death of an elderly Columbus woman with murder.

Angelo Short was officially charged with murder in the death of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble.

Gamble was found death in her 8th Street home on Nov. 28. Short was arrested and charged with stealing Gamble's car and other unrelated charges on Nov. 29.

Short is already being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

He will make an appearance in recorder's court on the murder charge on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.

The GBI's autopsy report revealed that Gamble was stabbed multiple times. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday.

