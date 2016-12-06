East AL woman working to send supplies to help Gatlinburg residents

Hundreds of people were injured, thousands of homes were destroyed, and 14 people lost their lives during the fires that spread in to Gatlinburg, TN and other parts of Sevier County.



However, a Russell County woman wants to bring some hope and help to those who lost everything.



Gatlinburg is like a second home for Lauren Austin and she decided to do something to help a place she loves.



"My grandad and my grandmother lives there. They were not directly affected by the wildfire but know people that were. It really just kind of hit home, growing up there," said Austin.



The Chattahoochee Valley Community College student is setting up donation sites to collect items and transport them up to Tennessee.



"Right now what I'm focused on is diapers and baby food, baby formula, underwear for families, shampoos, toothbrush and deodorants," said Austin.



Lauren created a Facebook page called "Gatlinburg Donations" so people can find out how to donate items and give financial contributions.



Austin says her love for the town led her to do something for others.



She is also encouraging local churches and businesses to setup donations boxes to collect supplies needed.



Here's a list of items needed:

Diapers

Baby Formula

Baby Food

Towels

Shampoo

Deodorant

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Bar Soap

Laundry Detergent

Liquid Dish Soap

Sanitary Pads/Feminine Hygiene Products

Underwear for women, men, and children (Obviously un-used)

Jackets

Dog/Cat food

Non-Perishable Canned Food

