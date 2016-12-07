Suspect in elderly GA woman's death caught posing for pictures inside jail

The photos taken by an unknown person of Mina Ellery. (Source: WGCL/Facebook)

MERIWETHER CO., GA (WTVM) - One of the five suspects currently in jail for the brutal beating of an 83-year-old Meriwether Co. woman who later died of her injuries could be facing more trouble.

Mina Ellery, 18, of Newnan, was caught posing for pictures while in the visitation room of the Meriwether County Jail.

According to Colonel Byron Hadley, a visitor came in jail and slipped a phone in during visiting hours and took the pictures of Ellery. Cell phones are not allowed to be brought in by visitors.

Two pictures appear to show Ellery in the photos with a jailhouse phone: one with her posing in "duckface," and the other with her tongue hanging out. The pictures were taken some time over the weekend, Hadley said.

Hadley said that the sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. Once the person who took the pictures is identified, Hadley says they will see if criminal charges apply.

Ellery is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday. Ellery and four others have been charged with the brutal assault that led to the death of 83-year-old Dorothy Dow in August.

Ellery is charged with criminal attempt felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery, first-degree criminal attempt arson, first-degree burglary, and battery from the incident at Dow's Lone Oak home on Aug. 4.

She is also charged in connection with a previous incident at Dow's home on Aug. 2.

Dow was beaten and set on fire during a home invasion. She was taken to an Atlanta hospital where she died on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.