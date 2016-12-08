Most Wanted: November 2016 Parkchester Drive murder

Columbus police trying to track down a murder suspect. They have a pretty good idea of the vehicle the gunman was in when leaving the scene.

They're banking on this surveillance picture of the suspect's car connecting them to the person who shot and killed Nikco Slaughter on November 14, 2016.

The shooting happened around 2:30 that afternoon on Parkchester Drive.

"A vehicle that was seen coming to that area and leaving that area with several suspects in the car, it was a gray car,” said Corporal Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department.

The make and model are unknown. If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call CPD's homicide division at 706-653-3400.

