UPDATE: 2nd officer from Americus shooting dies; shooter also dead

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - The second officer that was shot in Americus on Wednesday has died. Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith passed away at a Macon hospital on Thursday.

“We have just received word that GSW Public Safety Officer Jody Smith has succumbed to his injuries and has passed away,' the university's interim president Charles Patterson said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family during this very difficult time. Officer Smith was a bright, young and energetic officer, and he will be sorely missed.”

After a 24-hour manhunt held the city of Americus on high alert, the wanted gunman who shot two police officers was found dead inside a home on Allen Street.

During a press conference Thursday, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott confirmed that Minquell Lembrick, 32, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local law enforcement received a tip that Lembrick was inside of a home in the 300 block of Allen Street. Police surrounded the home as he barricaded himself inside.

Scott said SWAT team members attempted to make contact with Lembrick, but received no response. They entered the home after 11 a.m. and found him dead.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan called Lembrick a career criminal with a 32-page rap sheet.

Lembrick, 32, fled the scene after shooting Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Officer Smith after the officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday and it prompted a lockdown of nearby Georgia Southwestern State University and other local schools.



When the two officers met up with the suspect, police say Lembrick shot both of them and fled. Smarr, 25, died at the scene.

Smarr's family said that he died trying to save Smith. Smarr and Smith were good friends from high school and attended the police academy together and had been roommates. Smith's mother was also a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

More than 20 different law enforcement agencies have aided in the investigation and manhunt for Lembrick.

Scott also said that Officer Smarr was wearing a body camera, and will work to release the footage once it is no longer GBI evidence.

