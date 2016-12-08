Suspected Americus gunman posted to social media after shooting officers

A four-second Facebook live was posted to Minquell Lembrick's account about an hour after the shooting that killed one police officer and injured another. (Source: WTVM)

More screenshots of Facebook status updates from Minquell Lembrick's Facebook page before it was deactivated Wednesday. (Source: WTVM/Facebook screenshots)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect wanted in for shooting two police officers in Americus Wednesday reportedly made social media posts after the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed that Minquell Lembrick posted a four-second Facebook live video about an hour after the shooting.

Lembrick also wrote on his Facebook timeline "Love y'all," and another update that ends with him saying "other life gone...not going to jail."

And his video we just watched received dozens of comments, including from relatives pleading with him to turn himself in, scared that he may be killed.

By Wednesday afternoon, Lembrick's Facebook page had been deactivated.

A few people who were at the scene in Americus on Wednesday who say they never expected Lembrick to be involved in something like this.

Lembrick was confirmed dead around noon Thursday.

