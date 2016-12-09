Funeral arrangements for slain Americus police officer announced

Officer Nicholas Smarr will be laid to rest on Sunday. (Source: Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel website)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements for slain Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr were announced Friday.

Officer Smarr, 25, will be laid to rest Sunday, Dec. 11, according to his obituary. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Georgia Southwestern State University Storm Dome in Americus.

Smarr's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nick Smarr Trust Fund at Sumter Bank & Trust.

Smarr was shot on Dec. 7 while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Country Club Drive in Americus. He later died at the hospital. Smarr and Georgia Southwestern Public Safety Officer Jody Smith were shot by 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick. Smith responded to the domestic call as back up, but actually arrived at the scene first.

Lembrick was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an Americus home on Thursday.

Smith died in a Macon hospital Thursday evening. His funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Smarr and Smith had been friends since high school and both graduated from the police academy together in 2012 and were also roommates. During a press conference on Thursday, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said that Smarr was shot was rendering aide to Smith.

Both men were set to be married to their respective fiances in the next few months.

According to Lt. Miles with the Columbus Police Department, a group of officers, including their Honor Guard, will be attending the funeral of Officer Smarr. According to Marshal Greg Countryman, a group of officers from the Muscogee County Marshal's Office will also be attending.

