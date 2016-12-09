LISTEN: 911 calls released from Americus shooting

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - A mother tearfully calls 911 afraid for her and her daughter's lives.

Newly-released 911 tapes reveal the frightening moments that a woman called 911 when 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick shot two police officers outside of her home. Lembrick's angry behavior prompted a 911 call to an apartment on Country Club Drive.

The caller describes to the dispatcher that Lembrick became upset after she asked to use his phone to get her daughter a ride to school. She didn't have a phone herself, so she called 911 using her neighbor's phone.

The caller's daughter remained asleep in the home during the entire incident as the caller walked from one apartment back to her home for assistance.

She said Lembrick punched holes in the wall of her apartment. The caller prompts officers to go behind the apartment to look for Lembrick.

While the 911 dispatcher remained on the phone with her, police officers arrived. By the end of the call, the caller sounds heartbroken and scared, and blames the shooting of the officers on herself for calling in the first place.

During the phone call, between five to six gunshots can be heard. The caller becomes emotional after seeing one of the officers on the ground.

Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr was shot and died Wednesday. Georgia State Southwestern University Officer Jody Smith was also shot Wednesday and died at a Macon hospital Thursday.

WARNING: The material in these two calls is sensitive and graphic, and listener discretion is advised. This is the combined 911 calls during the incident that led to two officer getting shot in Americus, GA.

