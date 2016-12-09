Gov. Deal orders flags at half-staff in memory of slain officers

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed an executive order Friday, ordering that flags at the state capitol lowered to half-staff in honor and memory of two officers killed in the line of duty.

In an executive order issued Friday, Deal ordered that flags be lowered in memory of Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr, 25, until the day of Smarr's funeral. Smarr will be laid to rest Sunday.

(1/2) Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, 12/11, in honor and memory of Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr. https://t.co/DYx2Hpj5KS pic.twitter.com/Ol4S3CdXSo — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) December 9, 2016

"It is fitting and proper to recognize the sacrifice made by Officer Smarr and to remember all our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each and every day as the uphold their commitment to protect the communities and people they serve," the executive order says.

Gov. Deal also announced that an additional executive order will be issued in honor of Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith, 26, once his funeral arrangements are announced.

(2/2) An Executive Order lowering flags to half-staff will be issued once funeral arrangements are made for fallen Officer Jody Smith. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) December 9, 2016

Officers Smith and Smarr were shot responding to a domestic dispute in Americus on Dec. 7. The suspect, Minquell Lembrick, 32, was found dead in his home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 8 after a 24-hour manhunt.

Deal issued a statement on Dec. 8, saying:

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26 On behalf of all Georgians, Sandra and I grieve with the family, friends and Americus Police Department over the loss of Nicholas Ryan Smarr, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty. We ask for God’s grace and sustenance for the family of Jody Smith, the Georgia Southwestern State University police officer who remains in critical condition. Our hearts are with Americus and Georgia Southwestern State University. On behalf of the state of Georgia, I pledge the full support of state resources to this heartbroken community as it begins to heal and as we work to ensure that justice is served.

