SLIDESHOW: GA 2-legged Chihuahua featured in latest Ripley's collection

Rocket, the 2-legged Kangaroo Chihuahua, is one of dozens of unique animals featured. (Source: Krissy Koller)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 2-year-old, two-legged Chihuahua that is the face of advocacy for dogs with disabilities has made it into the official book of pop culture oddities.

Rocket, the 2-legged kangaroo chihuahua, is a Columbus canine resident and one of the dozens of animals featured in the latest edition of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Unlock the Weird!

Rocket's entry reads:

Rocket the Chihuahua has only two legs but has learned to hop around like a kangaroo. He is a strong swimmer and can run so fast that his owner, Krissy Koller of Columbus, Georgia, is unable to keep up with him.

Koller, who has had Rocket since he was a puppy, has used his popularity on social media to help other two-legged pups and get them into foster homes. You can follow Rocket on Facebook here.

Koller, along with the MIA Foundation, has helped thousands of animals born without limbs or with cleft pallets not be euthanized.

"The most important thing to me is that the MIA Foundation getting more awareness for animals with disabilities that need to be cared for," Koller said.



Koller said that Rocket has even helped his new sister Cricket, learn to walk with just her two legs. She said she and her daughter are ecstatic about the entry.

Rocket is also training to become an anti-bullying ambassador for area schools. To view a slideshow of Rocket pictures, click here.

Researchers for Ripley's search the world for interesting stories to fill their book.

"A Believe It or Not! story, like those from the Columbus, GA area, can be anything from a piece of unusual art to an obscure tradition, or even a body oddity. What they all have in common is that every Believe It or Not! story is incredibly hard to believe but undeniably true," said Sabrina Sieck, Ripley's lead researcher."

Other notable entries from the Chattahoochee Valley include:

Tiffany Bullard, 29, from Columbus, GA, thought she was going in for a routine wisdom tooth extraction but was shocked to learn the tooth was actually a fang! Instead of being a fully formed molar, the tooth simply had one singular point, much like a canine tooth. The tooth also took her dentist by surprise, who'd never seen a wisdom tooth so oddly shaped.

Seale, AL artist Butch Anthony proved that one man's trash can become another's treasure - or chance to search for it. Joined by Dutch artists Diederick Kraaijeveld, Nick Wagemans, and Gideon Elings, Anthony built the LIatikcuf, a pirate ship created from castoff items and trash, and sailed her on a 10-day adventure down the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. They built the boat using an old pontoon boat with a 90-horsepower motor Anthony had found on Craigslist, as well as a pickup truck camper shell, a chandelier crafted from small animal skulls, and a disco ball. The artists also used debris they picked up during their trip to create and exhibit artwork along the way.

The 2016-2017 edition is available at all major book retailers.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.