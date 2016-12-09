After 35 years in jail, Columbus man's case dismissed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After more than three decades in jail one Columbus man learned Friday that his case will be dismissed.

For 35 years, Paul Tyner was confined to a jail cell and this time of year was especially difficult missing the holidays with his family, but today his defense attorney Stacey Jackson says his case was dismissed.

Tyner was convicted in the 1980's of rape and sodomy, but his convictions were overturned last year after an investigation revealed the judge in his original trial violated his sixth amendment right by denying him access to legal counsel.

Despite his convictions being overturned, he remained in prison for months, finally being released this summer.

Tyner was still not certain how long his freedom would last as the District attorney's office stalled to make a decision on seeking a retrial for what many attributed to a lack of evidence.

