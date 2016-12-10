Street store returns to Columbus for third year

Now that the colder temperatures are here, a non-profit is helping those who may be out in the weather for long periods of time.

The Street Store is a free pop-up clothing store to provide clothing to low-income residents or the homeless for the winter.

This one-day store was held at 11th and 1st Avenue in Uptown Columbus on Saturday afternoon. People were able to shop for free for the basic necessities such as clothes, shoes, hygiene items and food.



"The whole concept of the Street Store is trying to get people out of the dump box mentality where people throw stuff they don't want anymore in trash bags and dump them off into a Goodwill or Salvation Army box. The street store has a little bit more dignity to donating" said Tabitha Ginther of The Street Store.



"The people who come to the street store are just so thankful for the generosity of the community and even thankful just to have conversations," said

Catherine Friou.



This is the third straight year for the Columbus Street Store. The idea started in Cape Town, South Africa when they decided to have a pop-up store for people in need in their country.

