Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s deputy hit by car in 'good spirits' during recovery

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a deputy was hit while directing traffic Thursday night.

Deputy Richard Gribbins recovers in the hospital, surrounded by members of the sheriff's department (Source: Deputy Corey Culberson and Deputy Stephanie Bowers)

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after an accident on Thursday night continues to recover.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff John Darr, the incident happened near the Williams Road Exit 12 on I-185.

Deputy Richard Gribbins, who was off-duty at the time, suffered a broken leg after one of the drivers involved in the accident left the scene and hit Gribbins while he was attempting to direct traffic around the accident.

“It didn’t surprise me any that he was willing to stop on his time off.” Says Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr, “Anybody that knows deputy Gribbins knows that is his mentality.”

Gribbins has worked for the Sheriff’s Office in the county jail for two-and-a-half years. At the time of the hit-and-run he had just finished mandate school, the program required to become a sworn deputy.

His graduation was the next day, and his wife Lizzy says he was upset he couldn’t attend.

“He was very upset, but thanks to Facebook live we were able to livestream his graduation,” she said.

Doctors placed a metal rod inside his leg to fix his tibia, which was broken in two places.

Sergeant Stephanie Bowers with the sheriff’s office said several members of the sheriff’s department surprised Gribbins at the hospital on Sunday night and said he is in good spirits.

Sheriff Darr has a stern message for the person that hit his deputy.

“Turn yourself in now instead of later," Sheriff Darr said. "We are going to end up getting you.”

“We’re not mad, we are not upset.” Lizzy said. “The only thing that hurts us is that they actually left the scene. To run and not stop, you didn’t care about anyone’s life. You didn’t care about my husband.”

The car that left the scene is a late 90s – early 2000s dark-colored four-door sedan.

If you have any information on the accident you are asked to call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

A GoFundMe account has also been established to help support Gribbins and his family with medical expenses.

