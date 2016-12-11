Slain Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr laid to rest Sunday

Georgia Southwestern State University has released a statement after two officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call Wednesday morning.

The name of the officer who was shot and killed in Americus was released during a second press conference Wednesday.

UPDATE: 2nd officer shot in Americus out of surgery; suspect dead

The suspect wanted in for shooting two police officers in Americus Wednesday reportedly made social media posts after the shooting.

Officer Nicholas Smarr will be laid to rest on Sunday. (Source: Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel website)

Newly-released 911 tapes reveal the frightening moments that a woman called 911 when 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick shot two police officers outside of her home.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed an executive order Friday, ordering that flags at the state capitol lowered to half-staff in honor and memory of two officers killed in the line of duty.

Flags at half-staff at the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta. (Source: Governor Nathan Deal/Twitter)

Gov. Deal orders flags at half-staff in memory of slain officers

The Americus community said its final goodbye to Officer Nicholas Smarr as he was laid to rest on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - The brave Americus police officer who died in the line of duty protecting his friend and fellow brother in blue last week was laid to rest Sunday.

Smarr's funeral was held at the Storm Dome on the campus us Georgia Southwestern State University on Sunday.

A number of law enforcement officers from across the state were in attendance and an honor guard served as pallbearers, escorting Smarr's American flag-draped coffin. Smarr's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nick Smarr Trust Fund at Sumter Bank & Trust.

Smarr was shot on Dec. 7 while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Country Club Drive in Americus.

Smarr and Georgia Southwestern Public Safety Officer Jody Smith were shot by 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick. Smith responded to the domestic call as back up, but actually arrived at the scene first.

Lembrick was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an Americus home on Thursday.

His fellow officer and friend, Smith were also shot. Smith, 26, died on Dec. 8 in a Macon hospital.

The two officers were friends since high school and graduated from the police academy together.

In addition to the family's fund for Smarr, another fun has been established for both families. An officer's relief fund has been established at Citizen's Bank of Americus.

The Americus community has also set up a YouCaring site to support the families of the fallen officers.

