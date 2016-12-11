Muscogee Co. law enforcement shows support at slain Americus police officer's funeral

Several law enforcement agencies from Muscogee County traveled to Sumter County to show their support for slain officer Nicholas Smarr.



A few officers from the Marshal's office in Muscogee County went to Americus to pay their final respects to their fallen brother.



Captain Curtis Lockett and Lieutenant Rick Bowers say it's important to show support for all law enforcement members when someone is killed in the line of duty.



Because they're sworn to protect and serve, Capt. Lockett says it's also their duty to support Smarr's family, the Americus Police Department, and the citizens.



While suffering from his own gunshot wound, Smarr died while trying to give CPR to his best friend officer Jody Smith, who was also shot during the domestic call and died a day later in a hospital in Macon.



"You can't do this job without having good partnerships. We are talking about individuals. We have to protect one another and that's what officer Smarr was doing. He was trying to save his best friend and he died trying to do so. However we have to understand, 'Greater love hath no man than this and lay down his life for his friend," Capt. Lockett said.



Nearly 40 law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia worked together during the shooting investigation in Americus last week.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.