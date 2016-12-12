Columbus Chick-fil-A restaurants offer deals for its '12 Days of Cheer'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Chick-fil-A is giving away free food and beverages as a part of its “12 Days of Cheer.”

Their “12 Days of Cheer” starts on Monday, Dec. 12 at participating restaurants located on Bradley Park Drive, Macon Road/Wynnton Road and in Midland.

Here is a list of deals this week:

Monday, Dec. 12 – Free small Hot or Iced Coffee, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Free Chicken Sandwich with any combo purchase

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Free 3-count Chick-n-minis, from 6 – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Free 4-count Kid’s meal when you donate four canned goods

Friday, Dec. 16 – Free 8-count nuggets with any combo purchase

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Dinner with Santa, 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19 – Free small Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake with any combo purchase

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Kid’s Club “Give a Gift” event, from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Free Spicy Chicken Sandwich, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 – Free large waffle fry with purchase of medium beverage

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Free chicken biscuit with any combo purchase, from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

All offers are limited to one person.

