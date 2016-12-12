Funeral services for slain GSW officer Jody Smith announced

GSW Officer Jody Smith will be laid to rest on Wednesday. (Source: GBI)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - Funeral services have been announced for the second officer who died after he was shot in Americus last week.

The funeral for Officer Jody Smith will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. The services will be held at the Georgia Southwestern State University Storm Dome in Americus.

Before his funeral services, a procession was held for Smith as he is returned home for his funeral. GSW asked students, faculty, and staff to meet at the corner of Glessner Street and GSW State University Drive at 11:45 a.m. as he's brought home.

Smith's family attended Monday's drive-through tribute, along with students and university faculty.

"They've lost their son and we've lost our own campus officer. It's important to convey to them that he's lost but he's not forgotten. He made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community and our campus," said GSW State University Interim President Charles Patterson.

Despite the university being on a holiday break, Patterson was glad a big crowd was able to help Smith have "one last patrol."

"They understand the gravity of the sacrifice that he's made and we are all very appreciative of his time here as an officer," said Patterson.

The route of the drive through Americus on Monday was as follows: Forsyth Street, to Cotton Avenue, to Lamar Street, to Tripp Street, to Felder Street, to Hill Street, to Elm Avenue, to Glessner Street, to GSW State University Drive, then to Greg Hancock Funeral Home.

Smith's friend, Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr, was laid to rest Sunday.

Governor Nathan Deal said he would issue an executive order to lower the flags at the state capitol to half-staff once Smith's funeral arrangements were announced.

(2/2) An Executive Order lowering flags to half-staff will be issued once funeral arrangements are made for fallen Officer Jody Smith. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) December 9, 2016

