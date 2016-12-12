MCSB votes to extend Superintendent Lewis’ contract

Two hours into the last school board meeting of 2016, and Dr. David Lewis got the vote of confidence from the Muscogee County School District to stay on as superintendent.

The Muscogee County School Board voted 6-2 in favor of extending the contract of Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

The measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017 and will result in a new three-year contract that expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Lewis will receive a two percent raise, increasing his yearly salary to $173,400.

Three years is the maximum amount a board of education in the state of Georgia can offer a superintendent in a singular contract agreement.The measure, however, was not met without public resistance and comments about the school district's performance.

"So I set out to prove a point that Dr. Lewis didn't need the raise or the extension," said Brandon Wallis.

"We still have work to do,” said Christopher Nall. “As long as we have failing schools in this district, I don't agree with executives getting raises."

Specifically, critics cited that Muscogee County voted to approve the Opportunity School initiative to let the state take over the school district.

"Now it failed statewide, but it does indicate that parents and people want better for our children,” Nall said. “I like Dr. Lewis, I think he's making some strides, but if the boat is leaking, and we got 36 holes, and you plug six of them, that's not the time to celebrate."

in addition to the superintendent's new contract, the school board approved two appointments for school principal, both recommended by Superintendent Lewis.

Aetevia Williams was appointed the new principal of J.D. Davis Elementary and Katrina Collier-Long will assume the same role at Reese Road Leadership Academy.

Williams has been an educator for 18 years and is currently the Assistant Principal at North Columbus Elementary School.

Collier-Long has been an educator for nine years and is currently the Assistant Principal at Fort Service Learning Academy.

