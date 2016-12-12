Oregon college student creates stir with #SignedbyTrump photo project

WARRENTON, OR (WTVM) - A first-year college student and avid YouTube vlogger showed her feelings for the reported sexism alleged by President-elect Donald Trump and created a photo series that's gone viral.

Aria Watson, 18, is a student at Clatsop Community College in Warrenton, OR. In the weeks following the Nov. 9 election that named Trump the next president of the United States, Watson put together a photo essay with the documented instances of Trump's misogynistic comments toward women and painted them on the nude bodies of women.

The project, called #SignedbyTrump, is what Watson calls a way for women to not be silenced by sexism.

"To everyone who has supported me and #SignedByTrump, don’t let anyone silence you," Watson said. "Don’t be afraid to speak up about what you are passionate about."

Watson said she started #SignedByTrump a few weeks before the election. Following the election, she said she was shocked - and still is, about the results.

"In previous elections, I was too young to understand politics, and I think to an extent I still am too young to understand," Watson said. "This year, I was 17 and understood more than I ever have. Although I was two weeks too young to vote, I did my best to keep up with the election and learn as much as I could."

Watson said as a proud feminist, hearing the supposed sexism in Trump's past made her "absolutely sick." She said she was not able to vote in this year's election because her birthday was two weeks after the deadline to register.

"Women are not objects. The fact that he has said this, and other things like this, but still won scares me," Watson said. "I’m afraid that words and even actions, like this will become a social norm."

She said the response to her artwork has been immense, and run the course of positive to questions of not using women of color as models in the photos.

"While I have obviously received some negative feedback, I have received so much support through messages, comments, and shares," Watson said. "Even though I’ve gotten some negative responses, all the positive support is outweighing it."

Watson also said she's teamed up with The Outrage to sell merchandise, where 15 percent of the profits are being donated to the ACLU in President-elect Trump's name. To check out her collection, click here.

You can find the photos here. WARNING: These photos depict semi-nude women and are not suitable for work. Viewer discretion is advised.



