Northside High School student arrested for making 'terroristic threats'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A police presence were at Northside High School Tuesday morning after a student was arrested for making terroristic threats on social media.

According to a police report, officers were notified by a concerned citizen that 17-year-old Alexander Barefield made a statement construed as a terroristic threat Monday night.

A screenshot of the message was shared that stated, "I'm shooting the [expletive] out of the school tomorrow don't [expletive] come to Northside it won't be the place to be."

Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller issued a statement, saying:

School administrators notified the parents and staff around 7:00 a.m. this morning concerning the social media threat to let them know the school/police had been notified of the social media threat, to inform them of the facts and to encourage parents to speak with their child about the appropriate uses of social media.

Barefield is charged as an adult for terroristic threat intimidation and is expected to appear in Recorder's Court Wednesday at 8 a.m.

