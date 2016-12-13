Veterans Middle School student charged and suspended for making terroristic threats

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirmed that a middle school student has been charged with making terroristic threats.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 when a 13-year-old Veterans Middle School student said that he “might do a shooting at the school” in front of an employee.

The employee then told an administrator at the school and the student was suspended.

Later on, officers filed a report due to the school’s zero tolerance policy and the student was charged with making terroristic threats on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“People don’t take nice to people saying they will shoot up a school in this day and age,” said Maj. Hawk.

Maj. Hawk also wants the public to know that making inappropriate comments will wind you up in legal trouble or in jail,” said Maj. Hawk.

