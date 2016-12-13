GA police department honors fallen officers on Christmas tree

A Christmas tree at the Cedartown, GA city hall memorializes our fallen officers in blue. (Source: City of Cedartown Facebook page)

CEDARTOWN, GA (WTVM) - One Georgia police department are honoring their fallen brothers and sisters in blue from their city and across the nation with a Christmas tree.

The Cedartown, GA police department has a number of Christmas trees on display in their city hall, but one, in particular, is for fallen police officers.

In a Facebook post shared on Dec. 9, the city hall shows the tree with its many memorials.

"The tree features photos and printed badges from officers around the United States that perished this year," the post says. "Towards the top, the tree honors local officers that died in the line of duty over the years here in Cedartown and Polk County. The angel topper is Cedartown Officer Joy Nolen, who left this earth in October."

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, at least 64 law enforcement officers have been shot and killed in 2016 - the most in five years. There has been a total of 137 on-duty law enforcement deaths this year.

It has been a dangerous and fatal week for police officers in the state of Georgia.

In Americus, GA on Dec. 7, two police officers were shot and killed while on a domestic dispute call. In two separate shootings across Georgia on Monday, a total of four law enforcement officers were shot by assailants.

